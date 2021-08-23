Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

