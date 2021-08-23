Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,790 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of FMC worth $94,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

