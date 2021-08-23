Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Hubbell worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.86. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,177. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

