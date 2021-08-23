Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,050 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Synchrony Financial worth $119,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 50,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

