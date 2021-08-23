Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Foot Locker worth $80,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

