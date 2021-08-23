Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $110.69 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109,958 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $110,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

