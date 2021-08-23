Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $114.05 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91,419 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $114,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.02. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,931. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

