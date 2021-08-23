Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $196.80 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $196,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 770.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.61. 23,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,933. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

