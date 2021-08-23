Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $253.53 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up about 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of PerkinElmer worth $253,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.95. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

