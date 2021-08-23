Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $54.42 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $54,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $220.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

