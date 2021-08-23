Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $59.19 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Power Integrations worth $59,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

