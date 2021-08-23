Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $68.68 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Darden Restaurants worth $68,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,397. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

