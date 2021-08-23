Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $82.50 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SBA Communications worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.28 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.