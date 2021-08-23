Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $167.55 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,326,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,554,000. Baker Hughes makes up about 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

