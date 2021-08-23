Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $173.04 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,635,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,039,000. American International Group makes up 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of American International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after buying an additional 225,366 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

