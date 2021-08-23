Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $56.81 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,809,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $117.93. 10,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

