Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ameren worth $59,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,054. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

