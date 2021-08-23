Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 587,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,826,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,378. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.