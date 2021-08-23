Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,294,699 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,294,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,619,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,987. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

