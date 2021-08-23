Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,910,433 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 321,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

