Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $79,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,420. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

