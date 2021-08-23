Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Stantec worth $48,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN remained flat at $$47.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,923. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

