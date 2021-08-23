Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71,264 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $128,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 77.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

