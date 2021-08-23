Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 14,950 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of W. R. Berkley worth $51,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,653. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.