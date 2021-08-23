Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $50,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $129,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $35.72. 14,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

