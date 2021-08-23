Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 345,374 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345,374 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Nordson worth $82,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $232.08. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.44. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $230.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

