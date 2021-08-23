Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,053 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 2.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Humana worth $260,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,439. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.35. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

