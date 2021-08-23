Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 831,900 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $60,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after acquiring an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.