Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 793,065 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of BorgWarner worth $55,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. 14,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

