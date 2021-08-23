Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.16. 17,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,780. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

