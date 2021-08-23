CHADS VC Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $3,566.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.00 or 0.00822823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,863,680 coins and its circulating supply is 47,119,870 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

