Chainlink 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.71 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.