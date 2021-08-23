Chainswap Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $578,954.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,218,096 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.