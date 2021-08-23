Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96. 22,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 47,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

