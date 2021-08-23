Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $898.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

CRL opened at $424.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $425.51.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.