Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $898.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

CRL opened at $424.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $425.51.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

