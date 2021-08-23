Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $48,309,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $424.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $425.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

