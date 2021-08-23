ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $50,186.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.05 or 1.00122420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

