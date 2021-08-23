Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 17,100 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

FST stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,796. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

