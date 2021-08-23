Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

Chavant Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Chavant Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chavant Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

