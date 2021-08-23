Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $90,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.73. 10,251,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,387,560. The company has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

