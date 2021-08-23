China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) vs. H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Critical Contrast

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 12.82% 23.57% 10.67% China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and China CITIC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 2.08 $242.21 million $2.90 9.77 China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.46 $6.95 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and China CITIC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 2 4 0 2.25 China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than China CITIC Bank.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats China CITIC Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

