Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,902.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,673.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

