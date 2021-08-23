Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $179.12 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Chromia has a market capitalization of $179.12 million and approximately $99.44 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

