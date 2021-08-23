Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Church & Dwight worth $72,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.