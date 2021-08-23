Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 84050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The stock has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,342,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

