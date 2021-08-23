Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

