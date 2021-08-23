Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 5.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.89. 12,988,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,909,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

