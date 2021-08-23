Citigroup Lowers Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) to Neutral

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNOPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group upgraded Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

DNOPY stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.