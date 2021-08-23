Citigroup Raises Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $54.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCU opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 101,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

