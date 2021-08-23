Citigroup Raises Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $54.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of SCU opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 101,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
