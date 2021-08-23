Citigroup Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JD. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.73. 19,704,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,593,624. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,791,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

